Drama! CEBBIE KOKS’ brother humiliates lawyer STEVE OGOLLA - Says the wedding Prado gift was hired! Returned to the showroom after a month







Monday, October 27, 2025 - The never-ending drama between flamboyant city lawyer, Steve Ogolla, and his ex-wife, Cebbie Koks, has taken a new twist after Cebbie’s brother, Foky Mopao, made sho

cking revelations about the couple’s short-lived marriage.

In a social media post that has since gone viral, Cebbie’s brother exposed Ogolla, claiming that the Toyota Prado he gifted her during their lavish wedding ceremony was hired from a showroom.

According to him, the expensive car, which was paraded as a wedding gift in front of cameras, was returned to the showroom a month after the wedding.

The revelation has sparked reactions on social media, with some mocking the lawyer for clout-chasing with hired luxury

See photos of the hired Prado.





