Drama! CEBBIE KOKS’ brother humiliates lawyer STEVE OGOLLA - Says the wedding Prado gift was hired! Returned to the showroom after a month

Monday, October 27,
2025 - The never-ending drama between flamboyant city lawyer, Steve
Ogolla, and his ex-wife, Cebbie
Koks,
has taken a new twist after Cebbie’s brother, Foky Mopao, made sho
cking revelations about the couple’s short-lived marriage.
In a social media post that has since gone viral, Cebbie’s
brother exposed Ogolla, claiming that the Toyota Prado he gifted her during their
lavish wedding ceremony was hired from a showroom.
According to him, the expensive car, which was paraded as a
wedding gift in front of cameras, was returned
to the showroom a month after the wedding.
The revelation has sparked reactions on social media, with
some mocking the lawyer for clout-chasing with hired luxury
See photos of the hired Prado.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments