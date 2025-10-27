AKOTHEE sparks reactions after speaking about her death and funeral plans - “No Cooking at My Funeral”







Monday, October 27, 2025 - Kenyan singer and entrepreneur, Akothee, has once again stirred conversation online after sharing her unconventional burial wishes in a candid video.

Known for her bold personality, the self-proclaimed “President of Single Mothers” declared that she wants no feasting or elaborate ceremonies when she dies.

“On my burial, no food. Hakuna kupika. Eat, carry your packed lunch,” she said.

“How do you people even afford to eat at funerals?”

“Kama unataka kukula, muanze kucontribute mkule huko kwenyu.”

Her remarks quickly went viral, sparking mixed reactions.

While some found her words humorous, others praised her for shedding light on the financial strain and cultural expectations tied to funerals in many African communities.

Earlier in the week, Akothee also stated that she wishes to be buried within 48 hours of her death, regardless of where she passes away.

“If it finds me abroad, don’t struggle to bring my body back,” she wrote, emphasizing that funerals have become emotionally and financially draining.

“Death is for the living,” she added, urging people to focus on living fully rather than mourning extravagantly.

Akothee’s statements have reignited discussions on social media about the cost of burial customs, which often involve large gatherings, food, and rituals that can burden grieving families.

The Kenyan DAILY POST