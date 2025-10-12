Drama as a MUMAMA confronts her BEN 10 for impregnating another LADY (VIDEO)







Sunday, October 12, 2025 - There was drama after a mumama publicly confronted her Ben 10 for allegedly impregnating another woman, leaving him embarrassed.

In a viral video shared online, the mumama can be heard shouting at the top of her voice, asking the man how he could “betray” her after all the financial support she had given him.

The young man, visibly embarrassed, tried to calm her down but the enraged woman was having none of it.

Passersby quickly gathered to witness the unfolding drama as the woman hurled insults, calling out her Ben 10 for being “ungrateful and useless”.

