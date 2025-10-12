CLUB MADNESS! Video of bold Slay Queens getting cozy in a Nairobi club sparks reactions - See how they turned heads!







Sunday, October 12, 2025 - A viral video of two bold slay queens enjoying themselves at a popular Nairobi nightclub has sparked mixed reactions online.

Dressed to impress, the duo is seen getting cozy on the dance floor, drawing curious glances from fellow revelers.

At some point, one reveler is seen moving closer, visibly captivated by the moment.

While some netizens dismissed it as two friends having fun, others speculated that their chemistry suggested a deeper connection.

However, scenes like these have become increasingly common in Nairobi’s vibrant club scene, where bold fashion, carefree dancing, and expressive interactions continue to shape the weekend experience.

Watch the video below or HERE>>>

The Kenyan DAILY POST