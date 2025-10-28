Drama as a mother joins her spoilt rich kid in attacking slay queens who rejected his advances at Brew Bistro Lounge (PHOTOs & VIDEOs)







Tuesday, October 28, 2025 - There was drama at the popular Brew Bistro Lounge in Nairobi after a spoilt rich kid and his mother caused chaos following an altercation with a group of slay queens.

The young man approached the ladies at the parking lot, expressed interest in one of them, and boldly asked for her phone number.

However, the slay queens reportedly brushed him off, saying they were not interested.

Feeling humiliated, the young man lost his cool and began hurling insults at the ladies, prompting a heated verbal exchange that quickly spiraled out of control.

In a shocking twist, his mother, who was also at the club, jumped into the confrontation, defending her son and verbally attacking the women.

She bragged about her wealth and even claimed that she was “prettier than the girls insulting her son.”

The chaos reached another level when the spoilt rich kid, said to be a known drug user who lives near USIU, snatched a wig from one of the ladies and attempted to run away with it.

The victims have taken to social media to expose the violent son and mother by sharing photos and videos of the incident.

The Kenyan DAILY POST