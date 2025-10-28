Aligongewa! Jilted man cries online after his estranged lover eloped with another man! “Amemvalisha Nguo Zangu’’ (PHOTOs)







Tuesday, October 28, 2025 - A heartbroken Kenyan man has sparked hilarious reactions online after taking to social media to lament bitterly about his estranged lover, who allegedly eloped with another man.

What left netizens in stitches, however, was his revelation that his ex-lover’s new man has been wearing the clothes he left behind after walking out of their troubled relationship.

The emotional man posted photos of the woman’s new catch dressed in his outfits and captioned them: “Mwanaume kavalisha nguo za baba wa kambo.”

“Mwanaume kashindwa kujinunulia nguo,” he added in another post.

Despite the viral rant, the ex-lover appeared completely unbothered.

Responding to his outburst, she urged him to move on and stop embarrassing himself online.

“Mwanaume ukiachwa achika. Kwanza mwanaume kwa kuekwa kubali,’’ she said in the video, hinting that her estranged lover was depending on her for survival.

Watch the video.

