Prominent LUO businessman’s palatial home in Bondo sets tongues wagging as he hosts mourners after RAILA’s death - He was ‘Baba’s long-time friend (PHOTOs)







Wednesday, October 22, 202 - As Kenyans from all walks of life gathered in Siaya County to mourn the passing of former Prime Minister Raila Amolo Odinga, one man’s quiet act of generosity stood out as a powerful testament to friendship, compassion, and unity.

Mr. Alfred Agunga, a respected businessman and resident of Kilifi County, opened his family home in Sakwa, Bondo, to scores of mourners who had travelled from across the country to pay their last respects to the late statesman.

Not only was he welcoming friends and strangers alike into his Siaya home, but he was also honouring the memory of a man he had known personally and dearly, Raila Odinga, his longtime friend and confidant.

Agunga’s palatial home has since become the talk of social media.





See photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST