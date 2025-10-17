Cursed Wealth? Judge moved as late billionaire JOHN KEEN’s disabled son says he hasn’t eaten in two days after being abandoned by his family as they fight over his Ksh 17 billion estate (VIDEO)







Friday, October 17, 2025 - Justice Hilary Chemitei was visibly moved after the disabled son of the late veteran politician and billionaire, John Keen, revealed in court that he had not eaten for two days due to neglect by his family.

Appearing before the High Court, the man, who suffers from a physical disability, broke down as he narrated his struggles, saying he had been abandoned and left to languish in poverty despite being a legitimate heir to his late father’s vast estate.

Keen’s son told the court that although he is married, his wife and child live in the United States of America, and they too have neglected him despite his condition.

“I have nothing, My Lord. I’m suffering despite my father being a billionaire,” he lamented, his voice trembling with emotion.

Justice Chemitei expressed deep disappointment and rebuked the late tycoon’s children for abandoning their biological brother as they continued fighting for control of their father’s wealth.

“Where is your humanity, you people? This is unfortunate,” the judge said.

The late John Keen, who passed away in 2016, was a wealthy politician and businessman with vast properties in Nairobi, Kajiado, and other parts of the country.

His estate has been the subject of a prolonged succession battle among his widows and children.

Kenyans on social media have since reacted with outrage, condemning the family for neglecting one of their most vulnerable members while living off their father’s riches.

Judge Moved as Late Billionaire John Keen’s Disabled Son Says He Hasn’t Eaten in Two Days



Justice Hilary Chemitei has rebuked the family of the late billionaire John Keen for neglecting his disabled son, who told the court he had gone days without food. The son lamented that… pic.twitter.com/8Ek5GUkTdq — Court Helicopter News (@CourtHelicopter) October 15, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST