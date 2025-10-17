CHARITY NGILU faces backlash after revealing her last conversation with RAILA ODINGA - See the favor she wanted from BABA!







Friday, October 17, 2025 - Former Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu has come under fire from Kenyans following her revelation about her last conversation with the late former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

Speaking on a local media outlet, Ngilu disclosed that she spoke to Raila just days before he collapsed and died from cardiac arrest during a morning walk in India.

Ngilu said she reached out after seeing reports of his illness on social media - but also to request a personal favor.

She asked Raila to intervene in a tax claim involving her and the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA).

Her admission has sparked widespread outrage, with many accusing her of exemplifying how some politicians exploited Raila’s influence to avoid accountability.

Critics recalled how Raila’s office was once dubbed a “laundromat,” where embattled leaders allegedly sought refuge from scrutiny by agencies like KRA and the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC).

In the wake of Raila’s death, social media users have joked that some politicians are mourning not just his passing, but the loss of the protection he once offered.

See reactions below.

