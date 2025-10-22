Cry for justice after 23-year-old man is arrested, tortured to death, and dumped at Mama Lucy Hospital - Police had demanded a bribe from him (PHOTO)







Wednesday, October 22, 2025 - The Kiamaiko community is in mourning after the death of 23-year-old Charles Ndungu, whose family says died following an arrest and six weeks of desperate searching.

Ndungu was arrested on 2nd September, and that same day phoned his sister to say he had only KSh 400 - not enough to pay a bribe, the family says.

That phone call was the last time they heard from him.

After weeks of searching and unanswered questions, the family’s worst fears were confirmed when his body was discovered at Mama Lucy Hospital.

According to relatives, the corpse bore wounds consistent with torture.

The community gathered to say farewell and demanded accountability.

In an emotional address, mourners said they will not rest until the circumstances of Ndungu’s arrest and death are fully investigated.

Some mourners publicly condemned police brutality and called for those responsible to face the law.

“We lost a son, a brother - and we want answers,” a community representative said.

“No one should be arrested and vanish like this,” he added.

