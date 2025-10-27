CEBBIE KOKS has lost a lot of weight through workouts after her marriage with STEVE OGOLLA crumbled - She looks like a snack (PHOTOs)







Monday, October 27, 2025 - Cebbie Koks, the younger sister of singer, Akothee, has stunned her followers after unveiling her new look following her much-publicized split from city lawyer Steve Ogolla.

The beautiful Cebbie appears to have shed significant weight, crediting her transformation to intense workouts and a strict fitness routine.

Fans flooded her comments section with compliments, noting that she looks fitter, happier and even more gorgeous.

Cebbie, who married Ogolla in a traditional ceremony in 2022, has since focused on rebuilding her life and brand, sharing motivational content and fitness progress updates with her online followers.

The Kenyan DAILY POST