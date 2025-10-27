CEBBIE KOKS has lost a lot of weight through workouts after her marriage with STEVE OGOLLA crumbled - She looks like a snack (PHOTOs)

Monday, October 27, 2025 - Cebbie Koks, the younger sister of singer, Akothee, has stunned her followers after unveiling her new look following her much-publicized split from city lawyer Steve Ogolla.
The beautiful Cebbie appears to have shed significant
weight, crediting her transformation to intense workouts and a
strict fitness routine.
Fans flooded her comments section with compliments, noting
that she looks fitter, happier and even more gorgeous.
Cebbie, who married Ogolla in a traditional ceremony in
2022, has since focused on rebuilding her life and brand, sharing motivational
content and fitness progress updates with her online followers.
