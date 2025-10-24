Beautiful Kikuyu LADY narrates how she ended up a single mother - “I stumbled upon messages on my ex-husband’s phone telling his side chick I was dead” (VIDEO)







Friday, October 24, 2025 - A Kikuyu lady has left netizens in shock after opening up about her painful marriage experience that pushed her into single motherhood.

Speaking in an emotional TikTok video, the lady painted her ex-husband as an irresponsible man and a notorious womanizer who repeatedly humiliated her throughout their marriage.

She revealed that despite being married, they were living in her mother-in-law’s house, where she endured constant disrespect and mistreatment.

According to her, her husband would cheat with multiple women.

The turning point came when she stumbled upon messages on his phone, messages that left her trembling.

“He was telling his side chick that I was dead. I couldn’t believe it,” she recalled painfully.

When she confronted him about the texts, he became defensive and aggressive.

After some time, the couple moved out of his mother’s house and rented their own home, but the cheating didn’t stop.

The woman said her husband left her to shoulder all the bills while he continued to spend his nights with other women.

Her final breaking point came one evening when she decided to take a walk with her children.

“My kids pointed at a balcony and shouted, 'Mum, that’s daddy!’” she narrated.

“I looked up and saw him standing there in a boxer, outside his side chick’s house.”

That moment, she says, shattered her completely.

She packed her belongings, left the marriage for good, and began life as a single mother.

Listen to her heartbreaking story.

