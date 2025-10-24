Sister yake alilala na bwana yake! Heartbreaking story of a US-based KIKUYU woman who was betrayed by her own family, including her mother, who took away her multi-million apartments







Friday, October 24, 2025 - A heartbreaking story of betrayal and greed has shocked Kenyans online after a US-based Kikuyu woman came forward to reveal how her own family turned against her, stealing everything she had worked for abroad, including her husband and multi-million-shilling property.

The woman, who has been living and working in the United States for over a decade, said she had trusted her mother with millions of shillings to help her build rental apartments back home in Kenya.

According to her, she sent money faithfully for years, believing her mother was helping her secure her future.

However, once the houses were complete, the unthinkable happened: her mother betrayed her by transferring the ownership of the apartments to her sons, effectively cutting her out of her own investment

As if that was not enough pain, the woman later discovered that her own sister had been having an affair with her husband behind her back.

The shocking story has been brought to light by social media personality Sue Gacambi, who posted a teaser video ahead of an exclusive interview with the victim.

The clip has since gone viral, with thousands of Kenyans expressing outrage and disbelief at the extent of betrayal.

The Kenyan DAILY POST