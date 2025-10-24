Sister yake alilala na bwana yake! Heartbreaking story of a US-based KIKUYU woman who was betrayed by her own family, including her mother, who took away her multi-million apartments

Friday, October 24, 2025 - A heartbreaking story of betrayal and greed has shocked Kenyans online after a US-based Kikuyu woman came forward to reveal how her own family turned against her, stealing everything she had worked for abroad, including her husband and multi-million-shilling property.
The woman, who has been living and working in the United
States for over a decade, said she had trusted her mother with
millions of shillings to help her build rental apartments back home in Kenya.
According to her, she sent money faithfully for years,
believing her mother was helping her secure her future.
However, once the houses were complete, the unthinkable
happened: her mother betrayed her by transferring the
ownership of the apartments to her sons, effectively cutting her out of her own
investment
As if that was not enough pain, the woman later discovered
that her own sister had been having an affair with her
husband behind her back.
The shocking story has been brought to light by social
media personality Sue Gacambi, who posted a teaser video ahead of an
exclusive interview with the victim.
The clip has since gone viral, with thousands of Kenyans
expressing outrage and disbelief at the extent of betrayal.
Mambo ngumu.... pic.twitter.com/TjSaBFEkm6— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) October 25, 2025
The Kenyan DAILY POST
