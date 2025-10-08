RUTO’s post celebrating progress of Kenol-Marua Dual Carriageway backfires badly - See reactions!







Wednesday, October 8, 2025 - President William Ruto faced online criticism after celebrating the progress of the Kenol–Marua Dual Carriageway.

Sharing photos of the road linking Murang’a, Kirinyaga, and Nyeri, Ruto praised its transformation, citing improved traffic flow and safety.

“The Kenol–Marua Dual Carriageway is transforming Murang’a, Kirinyaga and Nyeri with newly tarmacked sections, modern interchanges and bridges,” he wrote.

However, many netizens accused him of taking undue credit, pointing out that the project was initiated under former President Uhuru Kenyatta and was already over 75% complete by the end of his tenure.

One user humorously remarked, “This is what we call milking with another person’s napier grass,” highlighting the public’s frustration over perceived political appropriation of development efforts.

The Kenyan DAILY POST