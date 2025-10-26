Arsenal fans visit RAILA ODINGA’s grave and pay tribute to him (PHOTOs)







Sunday, October 26, 2025 - Arsenal fans have visited the grave of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga at Kang’o Ka Jaramogi in Bondo, a week after he was buried.

The fans, dressed in Arsenal jerseys, laid a wreath on the grave as they sang the Arsenal Footbal Club anthem.

ODM Communications Director Philip Etale took to social media and shared photos of the fans at the graveyard, noting that Raila was an ardent Arsenal fan.

“And the GOONERS visited the grave of their fellow GOONER. A fallen fan and life member of Arsenal. May his soul continue Resting in peace,” he tweeted.

