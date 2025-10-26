How highly-trained Kenya Navy Officers intercepted a non-registered vessel and seized methamphetamine worth Ksh 8.2 billion (PHOTOs)

Sunday, October 26,
2025 - The Kenya Navy intercepted a non-registered dhow codenamed ‘IGOR’
and seized 1,024 kilograms of methamphetamine with a street value of
approximately 8.2 billion shillings, 630 kilometres East of Mombasa Coast.
The stateless dhow which had been under the watch of
international drug enforcement agencies, had repeatedly evaded prior crackdowns
until its interception by the Kenya Navy.
“The Kenya Navy successfully intercepted a vessel of
interest codenamed IGOR suspected of involvement in narcotics trafficking,” the
Deputy Commander Kenya Navy, Brigadier Sankale Kiswaa, who is the multi-agency
team leader said.
In an operation, codenamed BAHARI SAFI 2025.01 conducted
under the Safe Seas Africa (SSA) Programme, the Kenya Navy deployed Kenya Navy
Ship (KNS) SHUPAVU which intercepted the stateless vessel engaged in drug
trafficking.
The operation was conducted in coordination with the
Regional Coordination Operations Centre (RCOC) in Seychelles, Regional Maritime
Information Fusion Centre (RMIFC) in Madagascar and the Republic of Seychelles
who provided maritime surveillance through Maritime Patrol Aircraft (MPA).
KNS SHUPAVU escorted the intercepted vessel, along with its
crew to Mombasa port where it was handed over to the multi-agency team for
further investigations and prosecution of the six suspects.
Court warrants for further inspection and testing have been
obtained.
This operation showcases the commitment of law enforcement agencies to combating transnational crimes within the Western Indian Ocean.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments