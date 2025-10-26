How highly-trained Kenya Navy Officers intercepted a non-registered vessel and seized methamphetamine worth Ksh 8.2 billion (PHOTOs)







Sunday, October 26, 2025 - The Kenya Navy intercepted a non-registered dhow codenamed ‘IGOR’ and seized 1,024 kilograms of methamphetamine with a street value of approximately 8.2 billion shillings, 630 kilometres East of Mombasa Coast.

The stateless dhow which had been under the watch of international drug enforcement agencies, had repeatedly evaded prior crackdowns until its interception by the Kenya Navy.

“The Kenya Navy successfully intercepted a vessel of interest codenamed IGOR suspected of involvement in narcotics trafficking,” the Deputy Commander Kenya Navy, Brigadier Sankale Kiswaa, who is the multi-agency team leader said.

In an operation, codenamed BAHARI SAFI 2025.01 conducted under the Safe Seas Africa (SSA) Programme, the Kenya Navy deployed Kenya Navy Ship (KNS) SHUPAVU which intercepted the stateless vessel engaged in drug trafficking.

The operation was conducted in coordination with the Regional Coordination Operations Centre (RCOC) in Seychelles, Regional Maritime Information Fusion Centre (RMIFC) in Madagascar and the Republic of Seychelles who provided maritime surveillance through Maritime Patrol Aircraft (MPA).

KNS SHUPAVU escorted the intercepted vessel, along with its crew to Mombasa port where it was handed over to the multi-agency team for further investigations and prosecution of the six suspects.

Court warrants for further inspection and testing have been obtained.

This operation showcases the commitment of law enforcement agencies to combating transnational crimes within the Western Indian Ocean.

The Kenyan DAILY POST