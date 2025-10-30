A beautiful Kenyan LADY exposed for drugging and robbing men after luring them with her looks (PHOTOs)







Thursday, October 30, 2025 - A shocking story has emerged of a young Kenyan woman who has reportedly been luring unsuspecting men using her charm and beauty before drugging and robbing them of their valuables.

According to one of her alleged victims, the woman first poses as a humble job seeker, often claiming to be in need of casual domestic work such as cleaning or laundry.

She wins the trust of her targets with her soft-spoken nature and innocent looks.

However, once invited into the house, she allegedly spikes food or drinks and waits for her victims to lose consciousness.

She then disappears with cash, phones, laptops, and any other valuables she can find.

It is believed that the woman is part of a well-coordinated syndicate working with male accomplices who help her dispose of the stolen items or provide logistical support.

In some cases, she reportedly reverses the trick by inviting her targets to her own house, only for her gang members to ambush and rob them.

Below are some of the photos circulating online of the alleged suspect.

