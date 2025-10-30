Trending!! This video of bold LESBIANS getting cozy in a Nairobi club has sparked reactions - Men are in trouble (WATCH)







Thursday, October 30, 2025 - A viral video of two bold slay queens getting cozy at a Nairobi club has stirred online chatter.

The duo, rocking matching outfits and clearly enjoying themselves without a care in the world, displayed a level of chemistry that left netizens wondering whether they were just close friends or there was more beneath the surface?

While some praised their carefree vibe, others, particularly men, voiced concern over what they see as a rising trend of women seemingly outshining men in the dating scene.

One cheeky comment summed it up best: “Men are in trouble.”

The clip has reignited conversations about this rising trend in Nairobi’s nightlife.

The Kenyan DAILY POST