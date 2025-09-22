Woman’s controversial post on why ‘most abused women are found in churches and Mosques’ goes viral (LOOK)







Monday, September 22, 2025 - A lady identified as Victoria Nkechi Mgbor, who has been married for 26 years, has stirred conversation online after sharing her candid views on faith and abusive relationships.

In a viral Facebook post, she claimed that many women remain trapped in toxic marriages because they rely solely on religious teachings for guidance.

“Women listening to the Holy Spirit about their marriage keeps them stuck in very abusive marriages,” she wrote.

Victoria didn’t hold back, adding, “I don’t have the strength to wait for divine intervention before I fix a man’s nonsense.”

“That’s why the most abused women are found in churches and mosques trying to please God and their husbands.”

She ended her post with a powerful declaration: “Count me out. I wasn’t made to be mistreated.”





The Kenyan DAILY POST