Why media personality MWALIMU RACHEAL feels long-term couples should remain roommates after divorce - “Mnaachana Mnaenda Wapi”







Tuesday, September 16, 2025 - Media personality Mwalimu Racheal is challenging conventional views on divorce, suggesting that couples who’ve spent decades together might benefit from living as roommates post-separation.

The popular Radio host’s comments come in response to news of Senegalese-American rapper, Akon, and his wife, Tomeka Thiam, divorcing after nearly 30 years of marriage.

In an Instagram post shared on September 15, 2025, Mwalimu Racheal wrote:

“News broke over the weekend that Akon and his wife are divorcing, this is after almost 30 years of marriage.”

“This is weeks before they celebrated their anniversary.”

“Come through with an understanding, and everyone can then date whoever they want.”

“Sasa mnaachana mnaenda wapi?”

Her point? After years of shared life, children, and responsibilities, abruptly cutting ties may not be the most practical or emotionally healthy route.

She believes that living together as roommates allows for smoother transitions, especially when managing family dynamics or financial obligations.

Her views sparked mixed reactions online.

Some netizens praised her for offering a mature, realistic approach to separation, especially for couples with children or shared assets.

However, others strongly disagreed, arguing that by the time divorce happens, one or both parties often can’t stand to be around each other.

“Most divorces are messy,” one user commented.

“Living together after that sounds like emotional torture.”

