“Hajawahi nikula na Hatawahi” - VERA SIDIKA shuts down romance rumors with controversial club host, CIGGIE JOHNSON!







Tuesday, September 16, 2025 - Socialite and entrepreneur, Vera Sidika, has addressed swirling rumors about her relationship with controversial club host, Ciggie Johnson.

The two have recently been spotted hosting events together, and their undeniable chemistry has sparked speculation online.

One bold netizen stirred the pot by commenting on Vera’s photo, claiming Ciggie had been romantically involved with both Vera and singer Avril.

The comment followed Ciggie’s recent Dubai hangout with Avril, fueling gossip even further:

“Ciggie anakula Vera na Avril, wee Mungu nipe pesa aki.”





Vera, however, was quick to set the record straight.

In a candid response, she dismissed the claims, saying, “Hajawahi nikula na hatawahi, Ciggie is not my type at all.”

She emphasized that their bond is strictly platonic, adding, “We’ve been friends for ten years, btw!”

Despite her clarification, some netizens remain skeptical. One user cheekily remarked, “It’s a rumor until it’s officially denied.”





The Kenyan DAILY POST