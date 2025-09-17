Why former Machakos First Lady and JULIANI’s wife, LILIAN NG’ANG’A, wants women to ditch wigs - “Abandon, Please!”







Wednesday, September 17, 2025 - Lilian Ng’ang’a, former Machakos First Lady and wife to rapper Juliani, has sparked a lively debate online after urging women to reconsider their love affair with wigs.

In a bold Instagram story posted on Tuesday, September 16th, 2025, the mother of one called out what she sees as a mismatch between polished makeup and poorly styled wigs.

“We need to honestly ease up on wearing wigs.”

“Great make-up and outfits are spoiled by that not-so-well-done wig.”

“Abandon, please. It’s too much,” she wrote.

Her comments have reignited conversations around beauty standards and authenticity, especially among public figures.

Her views echo a similar comment from 2023, when UDA-nominated Senator Karen Nyamu revealed that she stopped wearing wigs to please an ex who disliked them, a decision she now laughs off.

“This is a few years back… kabla nikutane na ka mtu kakaniambia vile kanachukia wigs nikazitupa mbali hahaha,” Nyamu shared.

Lilian’s unapologetic stance has resonated with many, encouraging women to embrace their natural beauty and rethink the pressure to conform.





The Kenyan DAILY POST