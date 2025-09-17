Why former Machakos First Lady and JULIANI’s wife, LILIAN NG’ANG’A, wants women to ditch wigs - “Abandon, Please!”

Wednesday, September
17, 2025 - Lilian Ng’ang’a, former Machakos First Lady and wife to rapper
Juliani, has sparked a lively debate online after urging women to reconsider
their love affair with wigs.
In a bold Instagram story posted on Tuesday, September 16th,
2025, the mother of one called out what she sees as a mismatch between polished
makeup and poorly styled wigs.
“We need to honestly ease up on wearing wigs.”
“Great make-up and outfits are spoiled by that
not-so-well-done wig.”
“Abandon, please. It’s too much,” she wrote.
Her comments have reignited conversations around beauty
standards and authenticity, especially among public figures.
Her views echo a similar comment from 2023, when
UDA-nominated Senator Karen Nyamu revealed that she stopped wearing wigs to
please an ex who disliked them, a decision she now laughs off.
“This is a few years back… kabla nikutane na ka mtu
kakaniambia vile kanachukia wigs nikazitupa mbali hahaha,” Nyamu shared.
Lilian’s unapologetic stance has resonated with many, encouraging women to embrace their natural beauty and rethink the pressure to conform.
