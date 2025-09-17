DRAMA escalates as Kisumu-based pastor OKINYI WYCLIFF is arrested after his pastor friend GEORGE ANYUL accused him of forcing himself on his 23-year-old daughter (VIDEO)







Wednesday, September 17, 2025 - Kisumu-based pastor, Okinyi Wycliff, has been arrested after shocking allegations that he forced himself on the daughter of his longtime friend and fellow pastor, George Anyul.

According to reports, the disturbing incident allegedly happened during a private visit to Anyul’s home, where Wycliff is said to have cornered the 23-year-old woman.





The shaken victim reportedly alerted her father, who wasted no time confronting his friend over the alleged assault.

Police later raided Wycliff’s residence and arrested him following the explosive accusations.





He was taken into custody as investigations into the matter continue.





However, Pastor Wycliff has denied the claims, insisting he is innocent and accusing Anyul of fabricating the story to tarnish his reputation and bring him down.

The Kenyan DAILY POST