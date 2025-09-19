Whistleblower NELSON AMENYA reveals how Prophet OWUOR expelled him from his church after ADANI expose (VIDEO)







Friday, September 19, 2025 - Whistleblower Nelson Amenya has revealed that he was expelled from the Ministry of Repentance and Holiness, led by Prophet David Owuor, following his explosive exposé on Adani-linked corruption.

Speaking on the Iko Nini podcast from exile in France, Amenya said the church distanced itself, branding him “an enemy of the state.”

“Waliniambia hawataki anything to do with me,” he shared.

His revelations sparked nationwide protests, eventually forcing President William Ruto to cancel the controversial JKIA deal with Adani.

Amenya’s story highlights the personal cost of truth-telling in Kenya - and how one voice can disrupt powerful interests and reshape national decisions.

Watch the video

" Waliniambia hawataki anything to do with me because I was the enemy of the state"- Nelson Amenya recounts how the Ministry of Repentance and Holiness, led by Prophet Owuor, expelled him after the Adani exposé. pic.twitter.com/SOFIRtDsNm — The Kenyan Vigilante (@KenyanSays) September 18, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST