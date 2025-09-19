Health CS DUALE explains why President RUTO has many enemies - ‘”People are angry because….”

Friday, September 19,
2025 - Health Cabinet Secretary, Aden Duale, has attributed President
William Ruto’s growing list of political adversaries to his unprecedented
openness with ordinary Kenyans.
Speaking on Friday, September 19th, 2025, during
the launch of the SHA Sponsorship Program at State House, Nairobi, Duale said
Ruto’s decision to allow citizens from all walks of life to freely access State
House has disrupted traditional political norms.
“Mimi nilikua nakuja State House, wakati wa Mheshimiwa
Uhuru na Mheshimiwa Kibaki, na sijawahi kuona Wakenya wa tabaka hii kuja kukaa
hapa,” Duale remarked.
“Ndio maana uko na adui wengi. Maadui wanakupiga kwa
sababu umesema hii nyumba ni ya Wakenya.”
He praised Ruto’s inclusive leadership, noting that
teachers, doctors, and civil servants now have the constitutional right to
engage directly with their President.
Duale emphasized that this level of citizen access fosters
trust and a sense of ownership in governance.
“President Ruto has shown a level of inclusivity we’ve never
seen before.”
“People are angry because this isn’t how politics has been
done - but it’s the right way,” he added.
The SHA Sponsorship Program launch, attended by thousands in
branded T-shirts, served as a powerful symbol of this new era.
Duale’s remarks underscored Ruto’s grassroots strategy - one
that challenges old hierarchies and redefines how leadership connects with the
public.
Observers say this shift could reshape Kenya’s political
culture ahead of the 2027 elections and Ruto’s re-election bid.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
