Health CS DUALE explains why President RUTO has many enemies - ‘”People are angry because….”







Friday, September 19, 2025 - Health Cabinet Secretary, Aden Duale, has attributed President William Ruto’s growing list of political adversaries to his unprecedented openness with ordinary Kenyans.

Speaking on Friday, September 19th, 2025, during the launch of the SHA Sponsorship Program at State House, Nairobi, Duale said Ruto’s decision to allow citizens from all walks of life to freely access State House has disrupted traditional political norms.

“Mimi nilikua nakuja State House, wakati wa Mheshimiwa Uhuru na Mheshimiwa Kibaki, na sijawahi kuona Wakenya wa tabaka hii kuja kukaa hapa,” Duale remarked.

“Ndio maana uko na adui wengi. Maadui wanakupiga kwa sababu umesema hii nyumba ni ya Wakenya.”

He praised Ruto’s inclusive leadership, noting that teachers, doctors, and civil servants now have the constitutional right to engage directly with their President.

Duale emphasized that this level of citizen access fosters trust and a sense of ownership in governance.

“President Ruto has shown a level of inclusivity we’ve never seen before.”

“People are angry because this isn’t how politics has been done - but it’s the right way,” he added.

The SHA Sponsorship Program launch, attended by thousands in branded T-shirts, served as a powerful symbol of this new era.

Duale’s remarks underscored Ruto’s grassroots strategy - one that challenges old hierarchies and redefines how leadership connects with the public.

Observers say this shift could reshape Kenya’s political culture ahead of the 2027 elections and Ruto’s re-election bid.

