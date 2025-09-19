President RUTO reveals the amount deducted from his monthly salary for SHA amid backlash from Kenyans







Friday, September 19, 2025 - President William Ruto has revealed that Ksh40,000 is deducted from his monthly salary to fund the Social Health Authority (SHA), a new healthcare scheme aimed at providing universal coverage for Kenyans.

Speaking on Friday, September 19th, 2025, during the launch of the SHA Sponsorship Program at State House, Nairobi, Ruto said his contribution, along with those of other top leaders, is helping subsidize healthcare for millions of vulnerable citizens.

“Leo tunasema ya kwamba, wale wako na uwezo watalipa kulingana na uwezo wao,” Ruto stated, noting that Members of Parliament contribute Ksh26,000 monthly, while the lowest earners pay as little as Ksh300.

He emphasized that those unable to pay will be fully covered by the Government.

The President announced that 2.2 million Kenyans are already benefiting from the program, which covers critical procedures such as kidney transplants, cancer treatment, and accident-related surgeries.

He added that even informal workers like boda boda riders can now access care in top-tier hospitals without financial strain.

Ruto highlighted that SHA eliminates bureaucratic delays, allowing beneficiaries to receive treatment in level 3 hospitals and above, access prescribed medication, and leave without paying a shilling.

“Leo ukitoka hapa, uko na bima ya afya unaeza kwenda hospitali yoyote Kenya,” he said.

While the initiative promises expanded access to quality care, critics remain cautious, citing past unfulfilled pledges such as free phone calls.

Questions linger over whether low-income earners will truly access high-end facilities as promised.

The Kenyan DAILY POST