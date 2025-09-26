Wash Wash King and Nyabari Chache MP, ZAHEER JHANDA, is busy showing off after accompanying RUTO to New York for UNGA - Netizens label him a male socialite (PHOTOs)







Friday, September 26, 2025 – Scammer and Nyabari Chache Member of Parliament, Zaheer Jhanda, has once again stirred reactions online after flaunting photos of himself in New York, where he accompanied President William Ruto for the ongoing United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

The flamboyant legislator has been sharing snaps of his expensive designer outfits and luxury lifestyle abroad, leaving netizens divided.

Photos circulating online show the MP showcasing his taste in fashion and fine living.

Critics were quick to accuse him of prioritizing showbiz instead of focusing on pressing issues back home.

“Zaheer Jhanda is the new male socialite in town,” one user commented, while another joked that he is “using Parliament like a VIP access card to world-class events.”

This is not the first time the flashy MP has come under scrutiny for his flamboyant lifestyle, which often attracts both admiration and criticism in equal measure.

Check out the photos below:

The Kenyan DAILY POST