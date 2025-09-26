The moment Kitutu Chache MP, JAPHETH NYAKUNDI, was forced to flee for his life after youths attacked him while drumming up support for RUTO (VIDEO)







Friday, September 26, 2025 - Drama unfolded in Mosocho after Kitutu Chache MP, Japheth Nyakundi, was forced to scamper for safety when a group of angry youths turned on him during an economic empowerment programme organized by President William Ruto’s allies.

Nyakundi, who was drumming up support for President William Ruto, found himself in trouble after sections of youth heckled and booed him before the situation quickly escalated into chaos.

A video shared online shows the visibly shaken legislator being whisked away by his security team as stones and other projectiles were hurled in his direction.

The ugly incident has sparked debate online, with critics saying it is a clear sign of growing discontent on the ground, while his supporters condemned the violence, insisting that differences should be expressed peacefully.

Kitutu Chache MP, JAPHETH NYAKUNDI, sees bad things pic.twitter.com/QO4DlZeQnQ — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) September 26, 2025

