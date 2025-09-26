The moment Kitutu Chache MP, JAPHETH NYAKUNDI, was forced to flee for his life after youths attacked him while drumming up support for RUTO (VIDEO)

Friday, September 26, 2025 - Drama unfolded in Mosocho after Kitutu Chache MP, Japheth Nyakundi, was forced to scamper for safety when a group of angry youths turned on him during an economic empowerment programme organized by President William Ruto’s allies.
Nyakundi, who was drumming up support for President William
Ruto, found himself in trouble after sections of youth heckled and booed him
before the situation quickly escalated into chaos.
A video shared online shows the visibly shaken legislator
being whisked away by his security team as stones and other projectiles were
hurled in his direction.
The ugly incident has sparked debate online, with critics
saying it is a clear sign of growing discontent on the ground, while his
supporters condemned the violence, insisting that differences should be
expressed peacefully.
Kitutu Chache MP, JAPHETH NYAKUNDI, sees bad things pic.twitter.com/QO4DlZeQnQ— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) September 26, 2025
The Kenyan DAILY POST
