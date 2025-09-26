Narok businessman moves to court after losing KSh 10 million for a Java branch that was never built (VIDEO)







Friday, September 26, 2025 - A Narok-based businessman, Awil Abdirhaman, has filed a case in court after allegedly losing KSh 10 million in what he describes as a fraudulent deal involving a promised Java House outlet that was never constructed.

According to court documents, Awil claims he was approached at his petrol station in Narok by one Gianni Mwaniki, said to be a property manager at Java House.

Mwaniki allegedly proposed a lucrative partnership to establish a new Java House branch in the county.

Awil says he later attended meetings that included individuals introduced as Java House executives, after which he agreed to commit funds for the project.

However, despite paying the agreed KSh 10 million, construction of the outlet never commenced.

The businessman accuses the individuals of orchestrating an elaborate scheme to defraud him, raising serious questions about fraud, accountability, and corporate due diligence in such partnerships.

The case is now before the courts as investigations into the alleged scam continue.

