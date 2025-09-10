Was prominent lawyer MATHEW KYALO murdered over Ksh 250 million Karen land sale - He ‘duped’ the seller and pocketed Ksh 97 million







Wednesday, September 10, 2025 - Fresh details have emerged about slain lawyer Mathew Kyalo Mbobu, linking his assassination to a controversial Ksh 250 million land transaction in Karen.

According to sources, Kyalo had been hired to facilitate the sale of the prime property.

After receiving the full amount from the buyer, he is said to have remitted Ksh 153 million to the seller, but a dispute arose over the remaining Ksh 97 million.

The back-and-forth escalated into a legal battle, but the matter was later dismissed by the courts.

With Kyalo’s high-profile shooting carried out with precision by a lone gunman along Magadi Road, speculation is rife that the botched land deal may have played a role in his killing.

Police are pursuing multiple leads as investigations intensify into the murder of the respected lawyer, who was also a former chairman of the Political Parties Disputes Tribunal and a lecturer at the University of Nairobi.

The Kenyan DAILY POST