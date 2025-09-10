VIDEO of RUTO’s playful moments with Ethiopia’s Prime Minister ABIY AHMED sparks reactions - He was captured massaging his shoulders

Wednesday, September 10, 2025 - A video of
President William Ruto sharing playful moments with Ethiopian Prime
Minister Abiy Ahmed during the inauguration of the Grand
Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) has gone viral, sparking widespread
reactions online.
In the video, Ruto is seen standing with other dignitaries
observing the dam’s waters when Abiy sneaks up from behind and playfully
massages his shoulders.
Ruto turns in surprise before the two burst into laughter,
drawing smiles from those nearby.
The light-hearted exchange has been praised by some as
evidence of warm ties between Nairobi and Addis Ababa, while others have shared
the video humorously, turning it into memes.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
Warm interaction between President William Ruto and Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed sparks mixed reactions on social media. pic.twitter.com/z80FqwVJ4B— Nyakundi Report (@NyakundiReport) September 9, 2025
