VIDEO of RUTO’s playful moments with Ethiopia’s Prime Minister ABIY AHMED sparks reactions - He was captured massaging his shoulders







Wednesday, September 10, 2025 - A video of President William Ruto sharing playful moments with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed during the inauguration of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) has gone viral, sparking widespread reactions online.

In the video, Ruto is seen standing with other dignitaries observing the dam’s waters when Abiy sneaks up from behind and playfully massages his shoulders.

Ruto turns in surprise before the two burst into laughter, drawing smiles from those nearby.

The light-hearted exchange has been praised by some as evidence of warm ties between Nairobi and Addis Ababa, while others have shared the video humorously, turning it into memes.

Warm interaction between President William Ruto and Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed sparks mixed reactions on social media. pic.twitter.com/z80FqwVJ4B — Nyakundi Report (@NyakundiReport) September 9, 2025

