“They Followed Him Through Traffic” - Chilling eyewitness account reveals how Lawyer KYALO MBOBU was executed in cold blood







Wednesday, September 10, 2025 - A chilling, calculated assassination has left Nairobi reeling after prominent lawyer Mathew Kyalo Mbobu was gunned down in traffic on Tuesday evening, September 9th, in what police believe was a professional hit.

At around 7PM, Mbobu was driving alone along Magadi Road near Galleria Mall in Karen when two men on a motorcycle pulled up beside his vehicle.

Stuck in rush-hour traffic, the legal veteran had no room to maneuver.

Without warning, the assailant shattered the driver’s window and fired three point - blank shots into Mbobu’s chin - an execution-style killing that lasted mere seconds before the attackers sped off toward Ongata Rongai.

Eyewitnesses described the scene as chaotic and horrifying.

Mbobu’s lifeless body remained slumped in the driver’s seat as blood soaked the interior.

Police cordoned off the area, collecting shell casings and reviewing CCTV footage in hopes of tracing the killers’ escape route.

His vehicle was later towed to Lang’ata Police Station, and his body taken to Lee Funeral Home.

The murder bears a disturbing resemblance to the April 30th assassination of former MP Charles Ong’ondo Were, who was similarly shot by a motorcycle-riding gunman while stuck in traffic.

The method - precise, silent, and swift - suggests a targeted operation.

Mbobu’s high-profile career may offer clues.

As former chair of the Political Parties Disputes Tribunal and a respected law lecturer, he was deeply involved in politically sensitive cases, including efforts to remove corrupt judges.

His work placed him at odds with powerful interests, raising suspicions that his killing was meant to send a message.

The Law Society of Kenya (LSK) condemned the murder, urging the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to launch a thorough probe. DCI Director Mohamed Amin confirmed a specialized team is investigating, though no arrests have been made.

Mbobu’s assassination has reignited fears over rising impunity and the safety of legal professionals.

The question now haunting the nation: who ordered the hit, and will justice be served?

The Kenyan DAILY POST