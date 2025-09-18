Citizen TV reporter, EMMANUEL CHEBOIT, reclaims stolen laptop after dramatic sting operation - See how he posed as a buyer and set a trap for the thugs (PHOTO)







Thursday, September 18, 2025 - Police have arrested two suspects accused of stealing a laptop belonging to Citizen TV reporter, Emmanuel Cheboit.

The duo landed in trouble after they attempted to sell the gadget, unaware that Cheboit himself had set a trap.

Acting on a tip-off, the journalist posed as a potential buyer, luring the suspects into the sting that eventually led to their arrest.

Authorities confirmed that the laptop has since been recovered and is now back in Cheboit’s possession.

The suspects are currently in police custody as investigations continue.





The Kenyan DAILY POST