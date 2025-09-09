VERA SIDIKA advises men not ready to be fathers to get vasectomy - “Deadbeats have no excuse”







Tuesday, September 9, 2025 - Kenyan socialite Vera Sidika has sent a bold message to men who neglect their children.

In a fiery Instagram story posted on Tuesday, September 9th, 2025, the mother of two called out financially stable men who fail to support their kids, urging them to consider vasectomy if they’re not ready for fatherhood.

“Deadbeats have no excuse,” Vera wrote.

“If you’re financially stable and still refuse to support your child, you shouldn’t even call yourself a father.”

“Do everyone a favour and get a vasectomy.”

She emphasized that while genuine financial hardship is understandable, abandoning parental responsibility is unacceptable.

Vera also called for Kenya to introduce a mandatory child support system to protect children from neglect and ease the burden on single mothers.

Her comments come amid renewed scrutiny over her co-parenting arrangement with ex-partner, Brown Mauzo.

Netizens questioned why Mauzo, who allegedly doesn’t contribute financially, is allowed to stay in her home.

Vera clapped back, saying her children’s emotional well-being comes first.

“When I travel, their dad stays with them and the nannies. They always have a parent present,” she explained, sharing CCTV footage of her kids running joyfully to Mauzo.

“Their bond is unbreakable.”





The Kenyan DAILY POST