UHURU breaks his silence on how his family and political allies were targeted after RUTO won the 2022 Presidential Elections







Friday, September 26, 2025 - Former President Uhuru Kenyatta has spoken publicly for the first time about the hostility he and his inner circle faced following the 2022 General Elections, in which President William Ruto was declared the winner.

Addressing the Jubilee Party’s National Delegates Conference at Ngong Racecourse on Friday, September 26th, Uhuru revealed that his family and former administration officials were targeted in the post-election fallout.

“Three years ago, at the end of the hotly contested general elections, we faced an atmosphere of hostility not only to our party but also to me, members of my family and members of my administration,” he said.

Despite the pressure, Uhuru said he remained committed to reviving the Jubilee Party and ushering in new leadership.

He warned against politics driven by bitterness and hate, saying such approaches derail national progress.

He also criticized the current administration for allegedly weaponizing state security agencies against citizens.

“This machine that we built was not designed to face its own citizens… It was to protect them, not harm them,” he stated.

Uhuru further faulted the Kenya Kwanza Government for dismantling key healthcare reforms from his tenure, including the Linda Mama program, which he said had been replaced by “untried schemes.”

"Today, many of the gains of the past have been eroded. Linda Mama and others have been replaced by new, untried and untested schemes.”

“While we wait for these experiments to work, Kenyans suffer and our progress is dragged," said Mr Kenyatta.

He praised youth-led activism, especially during the anti-Finance Bill 2024 protests, and urged young Kenyans to take up leadership roles.

“I admire the tribeless generation. Let them use their courage to transform our country,” he said.

The former President also announced Jubilee’s plan to field candidates nationwide and launch a grassroots recruitment drive, promising transparency and renewed party strength.

