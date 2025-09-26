UHURU breaks his silence on how his family and political allies were targeted after RUTO won the 2022 Presidential Elections

Friday, September 26, 2025 - Former President Uhuru Kenyatta has spoken publicly for the first time about the hostility he and his inner circle faced following the 2022 General Elections, in which President William Ruto was declared the winner.
Addressing the Jubilee Party’s National Delegates Conference
at Ngong Racecourse on Friday, September 26th, Uhuru revealed that
his family and former administration officials were targeted in the
post-election fallout.
“Three years ago, at the end of the hotly contested general
elections, we faced an atmosphere of hostility not only to our party but also
to me, members of my family and members of my administration,” he said.
Despite the pressure, Uhuru said he remained committed to
reviving the Jubilee Party and ushering in new leadership.
He warned against politics driven by bitterness and hate,
saying such approaches derail national progress.
He also criticized the current administration for allegedly
weaponizing state security agencies against citizens.
“This machine that we built was not designed to face its own
citizens… It was to protect them, not harm them,” he stated.
Uhuru further faulted the Kenya Kwanza Government for
dismantling key healthcare reforms from his tenure, including the Linda Mama
program, which he said had been replaced by “untried schemes.”
"Today, many of the gains of
the past have been eroded. Linda Mama and others have been replaced by
new, untried and untested schemes.”
“While we wait for these
experiments to work, Kenyans suffer and our progress is dragged," said Mr
Kenyatta.
He praised youth-led activism, especially during the
anti-Finance Bill 2024 protests, and urged young Kenyans to take up leadership
roles.
“I admire the tribeless generation. Let them use their
courage to transform our country,” he said.
The former President also announced Jubilee’s plan to field
candidates nationwide and launch a grassroots recruitment drive, promising
transparency and renewed party strength.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments