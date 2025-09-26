KeNHA addresses criticism over delayed response to a tragic accident that claimed the life of prominent Kamba businessman DENNIS KASYOKI







Friday, September 26, 2025 - The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) has defended its response protocols following public outrage over delayed rescue efforts in a tragic highway accident that claimed the life of prominent Kamba businessman, Dennis Kasyoki.

The crash occurred around 11PM on Sunday, September 21st, but eyewitnesses say heavy rescue equipment - including a crane - only arrived the following morning.

One witness, who assisted the injured Kasyoki from 3AM to 8AM, lamented the delay, saying, “What people are not addressing is the time the rescue team took to arrive.”

KeNHA attributed the delay to safety regulations that restrict nighttime movement of heavy recovery equipment.

“Movement of such equipment is regulated under the East African Community Vehicle Load Control (Special Loads) Regulations, 2018 - Reg. 11(3),” the agency stated, citing risks posed by low visibility and potential secondary accidents.

However, KeNHA clarified that in emergencies, equipment owners can request an escort from patrol vehicles stationed at nearby weighbridges.

“KeNHA’s primary concern remains public safety and preservation of life,” the agency added.

In a separate notice, KeNHA announced the extension of a temporary closure on the Mombasa-Nairobi Highway between Makupa Bridge and Changamwe Interchange.

The restriction, now running from September 23rd to October 4th, 2025, is to facilitate road construction and drainage works.

The Kenyan DAILY POST