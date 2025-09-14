Tragedy in Nyandarua as man slaughters his father’s second’s wife’s children (PHOTOs)







Sunday, September 14, 2025 - Grief and sorrow engulfed Ruriundu village in Olkalau, Nyandarua County, as residents gathered to bid farewell to Elizabeth Wanjiku Ngugi and Ramses Wanjohi Ngugi, victims of a horrific family tragedy.

The two lost their lives in a brutal attack allegedly carried out by a man identified as the son of the first wife in a polygamous family.

Authorities say the suspect butchered the children of his father’s second wife following what is believed to be a long-standing domestic conflict between the two families.

Among the victims was Elizabeth Wanjiku Ngugi, a respected agricultural researcher and entrepreneur who ran a private agricultural research centre in the area.

She had employed more than 50 people, making her not only a professional force in the agricultural sector but also a vital economic pillar and a source of livelihood for many families in Nyandarua.

The second victim, Ramses Wanjohi Ngugi, was described as a bright, promising student whose future was tragically cut short by the senseless act of violence.

According to police reports, the suspect fled the scene immediately after the killings.

Investigations are ongoing as authorities work to piece together the full circumstances of the heinous crime.





