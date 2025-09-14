“Somebody’s pillar of strength’ – Netizens roast man from Murang’a pictured ‘worshipping’ RUTO during State House visit – See reactions!







Sunday, September 14, 2025 - A photo of a middle-aged man bowing deeply before President William Ruto at State House, Nairobi, has ignited widespread reactions online.

The man was among thousands of Murang’a grassroots leaders attending a meeting as part of Ruto’s renewed outreach ahead of his 2027 re-election campaign.

Social media users criticized the gesture, with some accusing the man of idolizing the president and embarrassing his family.

See the photo and reactions below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST