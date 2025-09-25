Sh 7.8 Million sandalwood consignment destroyed in Maralal after a court order - 2 suspects nabbed (PHOTOs)







Thursday, September 25, 2025 - The Senior Principal Magistrate’s Court in Maralal has ordered the destruction of a sandalwood consignment worth approximately Sh7.8 million.

The haul, weighing 7.8 tonnes, was intercepted on September 21st, 2025, at Ntunyu Village in Samburu County during a joint operation by security agencies.

The destruction exercise was carried out at the Maralal Police Station yard under the supervision of Hon. Sitati Temba, Senior Principal Magistrate at Maralal Law Courts.

Present at the site were members of the County Security and Intelligence Committee (CSIC), as well as officers from the National Police Service (NPS), the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS), and the Kenya Forest Service (KFS).

Meanwhile, the two suspects linked to the illegal trade, Francis Maina Waweru and Francis Kinuthia Karanja, have pleaded not guilty and remain in custody at Maralal GK Prison as they await further court proceedings.

Kenya has outlawed the harvesting and trade of sandalwood, an endangered species, with authorities cracking down on traffickers in a bid to protect the rare and highly valuable tree.

