Narok woman assaulted by her brothers after rejecting a planned marriage - VIDEO sparks outrage online







Friday, September 26, 2025 - Outrage has erupted online after a young Narok woman identified as Millicent Rotiken was reportedly assaulted by her brothers for choosing to marry a man they disapproved of.

According to witnesses, Millicent was being forced by her family to marry into another household preferred by her brothers.

When she defied their wishes and followed her own choice, her brothers allegedly attacked her, leaving her injured and traumatized.

The incident has been widely condemned as a serious case of gender-based violence (GBV) and a violation of women’s rights.

Activists and concerned community members have called for urgent investigations, arrests, and justice for Millicent.

This case adds to the growing concern over GBV in Kenya, where many women continue to face violence, coercion, and intimidation for exercising their basic rights.

Watch the video.

WAAH! WTF IS THIS? DO WE STILL HAVE FORCED MARRIAGES?



FROM MY DM 🛑:



" This incident happened in Nkareta, Narok North, where this young woman was assaulted by her brothers after choosing to marry a man her brothers disapproved. She was being forced to go to another family which… pic.twitter.com/QfMJLYgFTY — I am Chege (@_James041) September 25, 2025

