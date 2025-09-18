The moment Kisii Woman Rep, DORICE DONYA, was attacked at a public function (PHOTOs)







Thursday, September 18, 2025 - Chaos broke out at a public function in Kisii after Woman Representative Dorice Donya was attacked in front of stunned onlookers.

A viral video circulating online shows the legislator addressing the crowd when suddenly, a stone is hurled in her direction, narrowly missing her and forcing her to duck.

Security officers and aides quickly rushed to her side, shielding her as panic gripped the gathering.

Members of the public scattered in confusion, fearing further violence.

While the exact motive remains unclear, eyewitnesses suggest the incident may have been fueled by bitter political divisions in the county.

The video has since sparked outrage, with many Kenyans condemning the attack and insisting that leaders deserve respect and protection during official functions.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported, and Dorice Donya was escorted to safety by her security team.

The Kenyan DAILY POST