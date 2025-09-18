Sleeping on the Job? Busia MCA photographed napping in assembly chambers





Thursday, September 18, 2025 - A Member of the County Assembly (MCA) from Busia has found herself at the center of public ridicule after a photo surfaced online showing her deep asleep during an active house session.

The embarrassing image, which has since gone viral on social media platforms, captured the MCA completely lost in slumber as her colleagues engaged in heated debates on crucial county matters.

The photo has sparked mixed reactions among Kenyans, with many questioning the commitment and seriousness of elected leaders who are entrusted with making laws and pushing for development.

This is not the first time MCAs across different counties have been caught napping during official sittings, further fueling concerns about declining discipline and decorum in legislative assemblies.



