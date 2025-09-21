The Fear is Gone! Bold Catholic Priest lectures OSCAR SUDI at the burial of his Aunt - “Even if you own choppers Kaburi ni tajiri” (VIDEO)







Sunday, September 21, 2025 - In a rare moment of pulpit defiance, a Catholic Priest boldly confronted Kapseret MP, Oscar Sudi, during the burial of his aunt, Pauline Chelimo Kipkore, in Uasin Gishu County on Saturday, September 20th.

What began as a solemn farewell turned into a tense exchange between the clergy and the politician.

The clash unfolded when Father Chrispinus attempted to uphold the sanctity of the church program by discouraging political speeches at the funeral.

Sudi, visibly agitated, took the microphone and urged the priest to respect mourners’ wishes.

“I have suffered with this aunt, and we want to honour her,” he said, adding that if the priest was unwilling to proceed, other clergy could take over.

But Father Chrispinus stood his ground.

During his sermon, he rebuked Sudi and fellow politicians for arrogance and impunity.

“Even if you own choppers, kaburi ni tajiri,” he said, reminding the MP that death levels all status and that the church’s order must be respected.

Watch the video

This was Father Chrispinus having a field day with Oscar Sudi at the burial of his aunt. He took two minutes reminding the Kapseret thug that even if he owns choppers, kaburi ni tajiri. Bwana hit the button. The violence I subscribed for. Finyaa yeye!#RutoMustGo #DrainTheSwamp pic.twitter.com/F0StREL6Bq — I am Chege (@_James041) September 21, 2025