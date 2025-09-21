Citizen TV’s 10 over 10 host, AZEEZAH HASHIM, responds to a rumour that she is dating a senior Government official







Sunday, September 21, 2025 - Popular media personality, Azeezah Hashim, has firmly denied claims that she is romantically involved with a senior Government official.

Speaking during an Instagram Live session on Saturday, September 21st, 2025, the Citizen TV and radio host clarified that while she does have a parent in government, she is not dating anyone.

“I have a parent in government, but me dating someone in Government?”

“I’m not dating anybody.”

“Hapo mtakua mmenisingizia,” Azeezah said.

She stated that her demanding schedule leaves no room for romantic entanglements.

“Nitatoa muda wapi? I’m in Uganda right now, shooting until late last night. I just came to sleep.”

Azeezah emphasized her commitment to her career and dismissed the gossip surrounding her personal life.

Known for her vibrant energy and commanding presence on both radio and television, Azeezah has quickly risen to become one of East Africa’s most sought-after MCs.

Her ability to juggle high-profile events, radio hosting and regional media projects has earned her admiration across the entertainment industry.

