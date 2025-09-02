The dramatic moment passengers aboard a Nairobi-bound Guardian Angel bus chased after a chicken that escaped during a stopover in Kisumu ……. and caught it! (VIDEO)





Tuesday, September 2, 2025 - Passengers aboard a Nairobi-bound Guardian Angel bus were treated to unexpected entertainment after a chicken staged a daring escape during a stopover.

In a now-viral video, a man in a white shirt is seen sprinting from the bus toward a bushy field, while another in a black T-shirt waits to intercept the feathery fugitive.

A passenger who recorded the incident, explained that he had boarded the 9 a.m bus from Siaya after missing the earlier one.

“We arrived in Kisumu for a routine tire check. That’s when the chicken escaped from the boot - and yoooh, chaos broke out!” he wrote.

The video shows the runaway bird briefly popping into view before slipping away, forcing a third man to join the frantic chase.

Unfortunately for the embarrassed owners, the footage cuts before the chicken could be recaptured, leaving viewers guessing its fate. But it was later confirmed that they managed to capture the bird.

Kenyans online quickly turned the clip into a comedy moment, flooding the comment sections with witty remarks.