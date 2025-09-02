Ex-Senator GLORIA ORWOBA addresses viral video of RUTO pinching her in public - ‘It was not a playful gesture’





Tuesday, September 2, 2025 - Former nominated Senator, Gloria Orwoba, has claimed that President William Ruto’s viral pinch on her during a press event last year was not a playful gesture, but a reprimand for her criticism of his allies.

Orwoba said the incident followed heated exchanges in a Senate WhatsApp group, where she accused Kimani Kuria, the MP steering Ruto’s tax plan, of withholding key information.

She argued this affected her push to tackle period poverty.

“The pinch was his way of telling me to stop being too tough on his allies,” she said, recalling that Ruto pinched her twice after she stood her ground.

Senator Gloria Orwoba applied too much Ford Foundation William Ruto had to pinch off some. ANARCHY!pic.twitter.com/H85b67LpAl — Eng. Nyasikera (@Arap_Nyasikera) July 16, 2024

Her remarks surface amid fresh political turmoil.

On August 20th, 2025, the Political Parties Disputes Tribunal nullified her expulsion from UDA, but the Senate blocked her return.

A week later, she confronted security at Parliament, citing court orders reinstating her.

Chaos erupted when her Land Cruiser Prado was towed, leading to her arrest after resisting.

Orwoba dismissed the swearing-in of Consolata Wakwabubi as “illegal” and accused Senate Speaker Amason Kingi of enabling lawlessness.

She was released on Ksh10,000 bail after being charged with disturbing the peace and obstructing justice.

Orwoba insists she remains the lawful Senator and vowed to appeal the takeover of her seat.