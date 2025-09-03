The day City fraudster MAPESA MADOLLAR stormed Telkom Kenya’s main offices and intimidated staff (VIDEO)







Wednesday, September 3, 2025 - Controversial city fraudster, Mapesa Madollar, caused drama after storming Telkom Kenya’s main offices in Nairobi, where he harassed and intimidated staff.

In a video that was shared online, Madollar is seen confronting employees, accusing the company of theft and claiming he had lost money in their system.

“Telkom has been stealing from Kenyans. They stole from me. I transact over Ksh 3 million monthly,” he is heard bragging in the viral clip, bragging about his alleged financial might.

The situation escalated when management threatened to call the police to contain him.

Madollar, however, dismissed the threats, boasting that he is “well-connected” within the police force.

He went on to belittle staff members, mocking their salaries and accusing them of incompetence.

The dramatic standoff sparked debate online, with many Kenyans questioning why the self-proclaimed millionaire is still walking free despite his long history of alleged fraud.

Watch the video.

The day City fraudster MAPESA MADOLLAR stormed Telkom Kenya’s main offices and intimidated staff pic.twitter.com/wv0HLKpYT3 — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) September 3, 2025

