The day City fraudster MAPESA MADOLLAR stormed Telkom Kenya’s main offices and intimidated staff (VIDEO)

Wednesday, September 3, 2025 - Controversial city fraudster, Mapesa Madollar, caused drama after storming Telkom Kenya’s main offices in Nairobi, where he harassed and intimidated staff.
In a video that was shared online, Madollar is seen
confronting employees, accusing the company of theft and claiming he had lost
money in their system.
“Telkom has been stealing from Kenyans. They stole from me.
I transact over Ksh 3 million monthly,” he is heard bragging in the viral clip,
bragging about his alleged financial might.
The situation escalated when management threatened to call
the police to contain him.
Madollar, however, dismissed the threats, boasting that he
is “well-connected” within the police force.
He went on to belittle staff members, mocking their salaries
and accusing them of incompetence.
The dramatic standoff sparked debate online, with many
Kenyans questioning why the self-proclaimed millionaire is still walking free
despite his long history of alleged fraud.
Watch the video.
The day City fraudster MAPESA MADOLLAR stormed Telkom Kenya’s main offices and intimidated staff pic.twitter.com/wv0HLKpYT3— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) September 3, 2025
