Tears as the young LADY who was killed by her boyfriend in Gatundu is laid to rest - They looked like a perfect couple on social media (PHOTOs)







Thursday, September 4, 2025 - Grief engulfed Gatei village, Gatundu, as family, friends, and neighbors gathered to bid farewell to a 22-year-old lady brutally killed by her boyfriend.

The suspect, identified as Jose, a well-known bread distributor in the area, is reported to have murdered his girlfriend in cold blood before taking his own life.

The tragic incident occurred just weeks after the two had moved in together, shattering the young lady’s dreams and leaving the community in shock.

At the burial, mourners wept uncontrollably as they spoke of a vibrant, kind-hearted young lady whose life was cut short in the most painful way.

The couple looked like a perfect match on social media, where they regularly shared photos.

Below are some photos of the burial ceremony.

