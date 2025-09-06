Suspects behind a string of kidnappings in Kangema arrested after abducting a woman and forcing her to withdraw Ksh 585, 000 from her bank account (PHOTOs)







Saturday, September 6, 2025 - Four suspects behind a string of kidnappings in Kangema Sub-County have been taken into custody by detectives following a well-coordinated raid in Kiriaini.

The suspects: John Thuo Maina, Rose Wangari Kinyua, Peter Gathiru Kinuthia, and Nancy Wamaitha Njoki, were cornered while plotting their next strike.

Their arrest follows an earlier incident in which they kidnapped a woman and coerced her into withdrawing Sh 585,000 from her bank account to buy her freedom.

Acting on intelligence leads, sleuths from Kangema pounced on the gang, catching them red-handed as they prepared to unleash yet another criminal act.

A getaway vehicle, Toyota Corolla KBJ 419S, believed to have been used in multiple criminal acts, was impounded at the scene and is now being detained as exhibit.

The suspects are now in custody undergoing processing pending arraignment.

Meanwhile, investigations are ongoing, with detectives pursuing more leads to apprehend and bring to book more accomplices.

The Kenyan DAILY POST