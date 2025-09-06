Detectives raid an apartment in Utawala and recover a pistol concealed in a refrigerator (PHOTOs)







Saturday, September 6, 2025 - A team of law enforcement officers led by detectives from Embakasi Sub-County has arrested a man in Nairobi’s Utawala area and recovered a firearm concealed in a refrigerator.

The suspect, identified as Brown Carlos Butrose Kombo, was apprehended following an intelligence-led operation at a residence in Kelvin Heights, Utawala.

During the raid, officers recovered a Glock pistol loaded with 17 rounds of ammunition.

The firearm had been carefully hidden inside the household refrigerator.

The scene was processed, the weapon secured as evidence, and the suspect taken into custody.

Authorities confirmed he is being held pending arraignment.

The Kenyan DAILY POST